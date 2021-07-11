James River Church to host COVID-19 vaccination events in Springfield, Ozark and Joplin

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - James River Church will host a series of COVID-19 vaccination events at its Springfield, Ozark and Joplin campuses for the upcoming week.

Vaccination opportunities will be available at the following venues and times:

Monday, July 12 – West Campus – Hwy 60 & FF in Springfield, 10 a.m. -2 p.m.

Tuesday, July 13 – North Campus – North of I-44 on West Bypass in Springfield, 10 a.m. -2 p.m.

Wednesday, July 14 – South Campus – Hwy 65 & CC in Ozark, 10 a.m. -2 p.m.

Thursday, July 15 – Joplin Campus – 20th & Maiden Lane, 10 a.m. -2 p.m.

James River Church says vaccines will be available for the entire community, including members of the church. The Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will all be available at each of the four events.

You can reserve your spot online HERE. Walk-ins are also welcome between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. from July 12-15.

