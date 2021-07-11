Advertisement

Nixa working to restore power outages after Saturday’s storms

(AP GraphicsBank)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Crews are working to restore a significant number of power outages in Nixa after Saturday’s round of storms.

“Our line workers are aware of at least one pole down and have seen trees and branches on many lines so it is likely to take a while before each issue can be addressed,” says the city in a Facebook post addressing the outages.

The power outages are impacting homes and businesses around Nixa, many which have been without power for at least an hour. It’s unclear how many customers are without power, but the city says the outages are impacting roughly a quarter of the city grid

“We appreciate your patience and you can count on us to get the power back on as soon as safely possible,” says the city.

If you are seeking more information on the outages or would like to report an issue, such as an electric pole down or line down, contact Nixa City Utilities at 417-725-3229.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

