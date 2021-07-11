Ozark County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

GAINESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozark County Sheriff’s Office asking for the public’s help in locating a man reported missing.

Ronnie Sullivan Jr. walked away from a home on County Road 803 in Gainesville around 11:00 a.m. Thursday. He was last seen around noon that day at a home on County Road 108 asking for a drink of water.

The sheriff’s office says Sullivan is dealing with mental health issues.

If you have any information or know of Sullivan’s whereabouts, contact the Ozark County Sheriff’s Department at 417-679-4633 or your nearest law enforcement agency.

