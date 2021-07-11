Advertisement

Police investigate deadly crash involving motorcyclist, car in north Springfield

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a deadly crash Sunday afternoon in north Springfield involving a motorcyclist and a car.

The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. on Kearney Street near National Avenue. MoDOT reports at least one person has died in the collision.

All directions of Kearney Street near the crash are closed at this time. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes. We will update as more information becomes available.

