Police investigating after couple attacked near downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating after a group of young men attacked a couple Wednesday night in Springfield, leading to serious injuries.

The attack happened by the intersection of South Grant Avenue and West Madison Street near downtown Springfield. Chance Allen and Robert Hayes say it happened while they were trying to walk home.

“It seemed like it was out of nowhere,” said Hayes. “Like, there were three and that was fine. But then, we started getting kicked and kicked down. And then, it was like more people just joined the party,” said Hayes.

The couple said the group of men started by yelling at them.

“Somebody started following me. Bobby was walking a little bit faster. He’s obviously taller, so I was lagging behind. But these guys were kind of yelling profanities about gay people,” said Allen.

Then, the men started to physically beat up Allen and Hayes, who sustained multiple injuries.

“A whole lot of bruising, maybe some fractures,” said Hayes.

“I’ve got like these staples on the back of my head, just two straight lines, where I believe they I think they stomped my head on the curb. On the side of his stomach, he has a shoe print. It’s like an Air Force One shield, they were able to tell at the hospital,” said Allen.

Police told them this is not the first targeted attack on LGBTQ+ members.

“They did tell us that it’s happened previously. And the descriptions match a group of people that they may have leads on,” said Hayes.

The couple feels like they were targeted.

“We were walking down and we weren’t really doing anything like to really provoke,” said Allen. “I think it was targeted. The fact that they were laughing the whole time only adds to it that they were getting a joy out of it.”

If you have any information on this crime, contact the Springfield Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 417-869-8477.

