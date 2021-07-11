Top Republicans campaign for Greitens’ Missouri Senate bid

ROBERTSVILLE, Mo. (AP) - Several high-profile conservatives joined former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens at a rally for his U.S. Senate campaign.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former New York City Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik joined Greitens at Saturday’s campaign event in rural Franklin County. More than 200 people attended the rally for Greitens, who was forced from the governor’s office by scandal just a year and a half into his tenure.

Greitens, 46, is vying to replace retiring Republican Sen. Roy Blunt in his return to politics.

After Greitens was elected governor in 2016, he was viewed as a rising Republican star who might run for president as a charismatic former Navy SEAL officer and Rhodes Scholar.

Greitens was indicted in February 2018 on an invasion-of-privacy charge in St. Louis for allegedly taking a compromising photo of a woman with whom he was having an affair and threatening to use it as blackmail.

Soon after he was charged, a Missouri House committee began investigating campaign finance issues, and Greitens faced a second felony charge accusing him of providing his political fundraiser with the donor list from a veterans charity he founded.

The invasion of privacy charge was dropped, but the prosecutor vowed to continue to pursue a case. A few weeks later, in June 2018, Greitens resigned and the fundraising charge was dropped as well.

Giuliani argued that Greitens had a successful track record as governor as he urged voters to support him.

“We need somebody who stands up for the truth,” Giuliani said.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.