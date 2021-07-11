Woman opens end-of-life care center in Springfield during pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield woman took on the challenge of opening a business during the pandemic, creating a safe space for patient-centered end-of-life care.

Jacob’s Ladder, a nonprofit end-of-life care center, opened in Springfield last fall. Since September of 2020, the organization has served more 40 families through donations.

“I have been a caregiver in this community for 17 years, and I realized we do not have a home for dying and that is something we needed. I did my research on how to get here,” said Founder and President of Jacob’s Ladder, Camelia Jacob.

Jacob’s Ladder is different from any other hospice care center in Southwest Missouri because they offer an at-home stay with overnight accommodations for family members.

“We help people who lack the resources that would prevent a peaceful death at home and we provide a haven of loving patient-centered, end-of-life care,” said Jacob.

The space is enough for two hospice patients, along with overnight accommodations for family members.

“It was in the middle of the pandemic and it was hard, but we decided to open because we have seen a lot of families struggle not being by their loved one’s side,” said founder Camelia Jacob.

Jacob has always had a passion for care giving and previously worked in the industry for 17 years.

Her family previously owned Jacob’s Care Center sixteen years ago. A patient at that center inspired the Jacob to build a guest home to help care for them during their final days.

According to their website, the Jacobs wanted to educate others about the concept and need for social model end-of-life care and build support for their mission.

“I believe that every person is a value and that everyone should die with dignity and respect and to be cared for,” said Jacob.

Jacob’s Ladder treats the hospice patient and family like they are guests in their own home, according to the founder. They cook, let family member stay overnight, and make sure they are taken care of.

“We have had 65 guests since we opened, and seeing all 65 families go through this is hard, but being a support for them is truly a blessing for me,” said Jacob.

The center has touched many families since its opening, and one local man shared how grateful he was.

“In the last few weeks I have been taking care of my wife at home. As her condition got worse I was not able to do so anymore. People here have a commitment and they are dedicated to what they do and it takes a special type of person to do that,” said Butch Garredt.

