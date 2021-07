NEAR GALMEY, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Eddie and Lacy Demier of Wheatland were killed in a crash Sunday afternoon.

The patrol says Lacy Demier’s pickup ran off highway 254 and hit a tree.

This is Troop D’s 73rd and 74th fatalities of 2021.

