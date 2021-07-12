Advertisement

98-year-old man’s drowning at Lake of the Ozarks 1 of 4 in Missouri over weekend

The Washington County Sheriff's Office investigated a drowning near Bismarck on New Year's Day....
The Washington County Sheriff's Office investigated a drowning near Bismarck on New Year's Day. (Source: Pixabay/stock image)(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KAISER, Mo. (AP) — A 98-year-old man was one of four drowning victims in Missouri over the weekend, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Louis Janowski, 98, of Frankfort, Illinois, was trying to lean against a dock post Friday at the Lake of the Ozarks when he missed the post, fell into the water and did not resurface, the patrol said in an incident report. Janowski was found some minutes later and pronounced dead at the scene about 40 minutes after he went into the water.

Also on Friday, Timothy Margrave, 72, of Kansas City, Missouri, drowned at a Smithville Lake boat ramp in Clay County, the patrol said. Witnesses told investigators that Margrave jumped into the water and never resurfaced.

Two teens also drowned in separate incidents only hours apart. On Friday night, a 14-year-old boy from Noel drowned in the Elk River at Noel, the patrol said, while he was swimming and ventured into deeper water. His name has not been released.

Early Saturday morning, 12-year-old Alyeya Carter died after being swept away by flooding in St. Louis.

The patrol reports there have been 37 drownings in Missouri so far this year.

