Big Boy No. 4014, world’s largest steam locomotive, hits rails for cross-country tour next month; stops planned in Missouri and Arkansas

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One of Union Pacific’s original steam engines returns to the rails next month for a cross-country tour.

Big Boy No. 4014, the world’s largest steam locomotive, will embark on a 10-state, month-plus-long tour starting Aug. 5. “The Big Boy 2021 Tour” begins in Cheyenne, Wyoming and is planning for dozens of stops through Sept. 7.

This marks the steam engine’s first tour in two years. The locomotive was restored in 2019 to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the transcontinental railroad’s completion. The Union Pacific Railroad Company says Big Boy No. 4014 was an instant sensation for families and people of all ages during its last tour.

“Weighing in at 1.2 million pounds, the Big Boy makes a big impression in communities it visits, reminding us of bygone days and the important role the railroad continues to play in our global economy,” said Scott Moore, senior vice president – Corporate Relations and chief administrative officer. “This summer, we are proud to announce that the Big Boy will be back to tour through 10 of the states and hundreds of the communities which Union Pacific serves.”

Twenty-five Big Boy locomotives were built exclusively for Union Pacific, the first of which was delivered in 1941 to handle the steep terrain between Cheyenne and Ogden. Of the eight still in existence, No. 4014 is the world’s only operating Big Boy.

Big Boy No. 4014 rode the rails for 20 years from 1941 to 1961, clocking more than one million miles. It was retired for nearly six decades before multi-year restoration at Union Pacific’s steam shop in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

The upcoming tour runs through Missouri and Arkansas, including several sites just a brief road trip away from southwest Missouri. It’s first stop in Missouri comes on August 9 at Union Station in Kansas City. Nearly all of its scheduled stops from Aug. 25 to Sept. 1 are in Missouri and Arkansas.

