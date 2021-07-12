Advertisement

Camden County considered a potential hotspot for COVID-19

Health officials say the Delta variant has led to a spike in cases mainly in states where...
By Marina Silva
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Health and Human Services announced three counties as potential hotspots: Camden, Miller and Morgan Counties at the Lake of the Ozarks.

The Camden County Health Administrator says this could be because the counties are a tourist area.

“It is a tourist area, it’s the lake,” said Stephanie Drake Camden County Health Department Administrator.

She said the department was expecting to see a bigger uptick in cases after the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

“It’s been held in steady, even after the Fourth of July weekend, you know, we we didn’t see as many as what we had really expected to see,” said Drake.

As of Monday, Camden County health leaders reported eight new COVID-19 cases, bringing the active total to 101 cases. The vaccination rate is about 31%.

Camden County never enforced a masking mandate. Drake says she does not think there is going to be a need for one.

“I don’t really see that being the case again, for this situation,” said Drake.

