Advertisement

Former Razorbacks star, NFL player announces bid for Senate seat in Arkansas

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former NFL player Jake Bequette on Monday announced he’s challenging Arkansas Sen. John Boozman in next year’s Republican primary.

Bequette, an Army veteran who also played for the Arkansas Razorbacks, launched his bid with a online video touting his football and military background.

“What’s happening in Washington these days is a disgrace. Democrats have been taken over by radical socialists, and too many Republicans just go along to get along,” Bequette says in the ad as images of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez flash across the screen.

Boozman, who was first elected to the seat in 2010 and was reelected in 2016, faces a crowded primary next year. Other challengers include Jan Morgan, a Hot Springs gun range owner who unsuccessfully ran against Gov. Asa Hutchinson in the 2014 GOP primary.

Boozman, also a former Razorback, won the endorsement of former President Donald Trump this year. He reported in April having more than $1.1 million in the bank for his reelection bid.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a deadly crash Sunday afternoon in north Springfield involving a...
Police investigate deadly crash involving motorcyclist, car in north Springfield
A couple was attacked by a group of men near downtown Springfield
Police investigating after couple attacked near downtown Springfield
Mercy Springfield, CoxHealth both treating 100+ COVID-19 patients over weekend; Mercy adds another COVID unit
Crosby Smith, care provider at Ludeman Developmental Center, a state home for the...
Bonus pay for essential workers varied widely across Missouri, other states
Mercy Hospital/Springfield, Mo.
‘It cannot be ignored’: Health leaders say COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continue to surge in Greene County

Latest News

Renters struggle to find housing for young professionals in Springfield, Mo.
Due to clouds and showers today, highs will only be in the 70s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cool again Monday with a few showers
Monday will be the coolest day of the week
2 killed in a crash near Galmey, Mo.