Governor Parson to sign multiple bills into law this week

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:01 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Governor Parson and the first lady will visit several small towns in the state as part of the bicentennial tour.

On Tuesday, the governor will hold ceremonial bill signings for senate bill 262 in Kansas City, St. Louis, Cape Girardeau and Jefferson City.

Beginning in October that bill will add an additional 2.5 cents tax on motor fuel, and increasing by 2.5 cents in each fiscal year until reaching an additional 12.5 cents per gallon on July 1, 2025.

Governor Parson will also sign House bills 349, 369, 557, 432 and Senate Bill 86, 520, 120, 49, 26, and 53.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

