High property tax reassessments cause concern for some Taney County residents

HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) - Some residents in Taney County worry about errors in their property tax reassessments. They’ve seen increases of more than 50% in 2021.

Hollister resident Duane Roesch says his property tax reassessment increased by 80%, a number he says goes against state statutes.

“It just is beyond me how my taxes could be raised 80%,” Roesch said.

Roesch said his taxes went from $1,223 in 2020 to $2,034 in 2021.

”The ones that are seeing the larger increase are in the nightly rental business,” Taney County Assessor Susan Chapman said.

Taney County Assessor Susan Chapman said where they are seeing the increase is that they’re now classified as a commercial business.

“Because they are competing with the hotels and motels,” said Chapman.

But Roesch said he is residential and has no overnight business.

”Unless you’ve had a recent build on remodel or something to that effect, the last time I built on to my house was in 2005,” said Roesch.

He and his wife decided to take their concerns to the Board of Equalization meeting.

”I think probably what hit me most was when we were at the BOE was a gentleman right behind me he brought everyone’s attention to state statue that says you can only raise residential property 15% is where it’s capped,” Roesch said.

State statue also reads before the assessor can increase the assessed valuation, a physical inspection must be made.

He says a few weeks ago the assessors were in the neighborhood reassessing his neighbors house.

”I said are you going to be across the street next and they said no we’re going down to the end of the cul-de-sac and then we’re gonna come back, I never heard anymore from them,” said Roesch.

Assessors are also supposed to notify with a written notice of any changes or increases to the property taxes. One of which Chapman says residents did receive.

”They received that impact card that told them and also given a month to call us to come out and physically reassess again and see if we could come to an agreement,” Chapman said.

She says many people didn’t do that.

”I’m the lady with the measuring tape and my job is to make sure everyone is assessed the same and whatever happens with the levies that has nothing to do with me,” Chapman said.

