Advertisement

It’s raining fish in Utah

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you’re outdoors in the Utah wilderness, better keep an eye on the sky for falling fish.

No, it’s not some biblical plague. It’s a high-flying effort to restock lakes in the Great Salt Lake state.

Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources recently used planes loaded with fish to restock around 200 high-elevation lakes in a single week.

The division says it’s a highly effective method with a high survival rate that’s been around since the 1950s.

Game officials say one plane can deliver 35,000 free-falling fish in a single flight.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a deadly crash Sunday afternoon in north Springfield involving a...
Police investigate deadly crash involving motorcyclist, car in north Springfield
Mercy Springfield, CoxHealth both treating 100+ COVID-19 patients over weekend; Mercy adds another COVID unit
Crosby Smith, care provider at Ludeman Developmental Center, a state home for the...
Bonus pay for essential workers varied widely across Missouri, other states
A couple was attacked by a group of men near downtown Springfield
Police investigating after couple attacked near downtown Springfield
Mercy Hospital/Springfield, Mo.
‘It cannot be ignored’: Health leaders say COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continue to surge in Greene County

Latest News

Katie Towns/Springfield-Greene County Interim Health Director
Springfield-Greene County health leaders turn to the faith community to push COVID-19 vaccines
Drake Bell
Actor Drake Bell gets probation on child endangerment charge
Dozens of Democratic lawmakers were set to leave Austin before the GOP could take a first vote...
Texas Democrats plan to leave state to stop GOP voting bill
FILE - In this June 29, 2021 file photo, U.S. Army Gen. Scott Miller, the U.S.'s top general in...
Top US commander in Afghanistan hands over command
Police officers patrol in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday.
Florida resident detained as key suspect in Haiti killing