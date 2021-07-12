Judge accepts plea deal in deadly stabbing in Stone County, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Jasper County judge sentenced a Stone County, Mo. woman after accepting a plea deal in the death of a man in 2019.

Elizabeth Horn pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Walter Scott, 74, at his Reeds Spring home.

Deputies found Scott with multiple stab wounds, consistent with blood on Horn’s clothes. Investigators say Horn admitted she killed Scott while police booked her on a separate arson case. Investigators say she also set a home on fire.

Family say the two were friends. Scott and Horn apparently knew each other as he tried to help her through tough times.

The case moved to Jasper County on a change of venue.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.