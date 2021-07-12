Advertisement

Judge accepts plea deal in deadly stabbing in Stone County, Mo.

Elizabeth Horn/Stone County, Mo.
Elizabeth Horn/Stone County, Mo. (KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Jasper County judge sentenced a Stone County, Mo. woman after accepting a plea deal in the death of a man in 2019.

Elizabeth Horn pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Walter Scott, 74, at his Reeds Spring home.

Deputies found Scott with multiple stab wounds, consistent with blood on Horn’s clothes. Investigators say Horn admitted she killed Scott while police booked her on a separate arson case. Investigators say she also set a home on fire.

Family say the two were friends. Scott and Horn apparently knew each other as he tried to help her through tough times.

The case moved to Jasper County on a change of venue.

