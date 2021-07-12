Judge hears opening arguments in trial against Springfield man accused in killing of girlfriend, unborn child

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The state began its case in the trial of a Springfield man accused of killing his girlfriend and her unborn child more than four years ago.

Derik Osborn faces two counts of second-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend, Valerie Williams, and her unborn baby. She was around 16 weeks pregnant at the time.

The defense waived its opening statement. The prosecution summarized its case about what happened early the morning of March 1, 2017. Officers found Derik Osborn doing CPR on Valerie Williams in the bedroom. In talking with officers, they say Osborn gave multiple different stories, saying he just found her not breathing in bed, then saying she fell and hit her head, and telling another officer she tried to use mace on him, and she fell when he tried to grab it.

An autopsy showed multiple abrasions and bruises, lacerations to her liver, and a skull fracture. The medical examiner found her cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.

The prosecution argues there were previous domestic violence calls involving the couple, one happening three weeks before her death. The state’s first witness, a neighbor, testified she heard arguing and screaming on the other side of his apartment wall and multiple crashes, including one that shook the wall, pictures, and table in his apartment.

Officers testified about their interactions with Osborn. They say Osborn was calm and quiet. One officer noted Osborn appeared nervous and evasive. After Williams was taken to the hospital, officers later found Osborn asleep. The defense argued he had been drinking and took a sleeping pill.

A judge ordered Osborn out on bond in 2018, with no GPS tracking, but requiring drug tests. The case is a bench trial in Judge Calvin Holden’s courtroom.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.