Missouri State Firefighter Marshal’s Office rules ‘The Branson Coaster’ ride ready to open, locals respond

Missouri Firefighters approve reopening of Branson Coaster ride after it being close for nearly a month.(KY3)
By Liam Garrity
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Firefighter Marshal’s Office approved the reopening of “The Branson Coaster” amusement ride, nearly three weeks after a tragic accident involving a child.

The Missouri’s Department of Public Safety’s Amusement Ride Safety Unit performed a final inspection of the ride July 9, clearing it to operate again.

However, some say after hearing of more about the accident, they don’t think it’s safe.

“I’m not going to get on them. My grandson was asking me about wanting to get on it, and I told him, ‘No baby,’” said Scotty Carnline.

The ride closed June 20th after a 11 year-old boy fell off the ride while trying to get off it. Crews found him trapped under the ride’s rails and it took nearly two hours to free him.

The victim was transported by helicopter to a Springfield hospital with his legs and one arm crushed. The boy’s grandmother said he was visually impaired.

Others also have worries about similar coasters.

“But honestly, I’d be concerned, because I don’t like roller coasters actually. I’ve always had a fear of them maybe of something happening,” said Dino Kartsonakis.

Locals also say going on these rides are at your own risk.

“It’s at your own risk, and if you’re a child, your parents should govern if you are safe,” said Cheryl Kartsonakis.

“I’ve already been on those things and seen how its very easily can get out of control,” said Carnline.

Missouri’s Amusement Ride Safety Unit continues to investigate the accident.

