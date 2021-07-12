Nixa City Council could potentially approve traffic circle at busy intersection

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Nixa City Council could authorize a contract Monday with Blevins Asphalt Construction Co. for the construction of a roundabout at the four-way intersection of East Tracker Road and East Old Castle Road.

The project has a budget of $225,000, according to the City of Nixa. Blevins Asphalt was the only one to bid on the project with a bid of $200,000 to construct the traffic circle.

If approved, the project will be completed in 45 days once construction has started with a deadline of November 10, according to the proposal.

The construction company will close the intersection for two weeks while completing the traffic circle, but the public will know 14 days beforehand to plan ahead.

Nixa resident Lawrence Merritt told KY3 his thoughts on the possible traffic circle and his concerns with the intersection in general.

“I look at this proposal in two different ways. First off, at this intersection, nobody ever stops and the stop signs are ignored. Implementing a roundabout will be bit of a pain if you’re not used to using them. The roundabout they have up on North Avenue in Nixa, people ignore that. They drive right over it,” said Merritt.

Merritt explained that there is only so much the city can do and at the end of the day it comes down to the individuals in Nixa that are driving.

“There is only so much the city and the police can can do. It is really up to the individuals. Until they take responsibility for driving the speed limit and stopping stop signs, we are going to have traffic flow issues,” said Merritt.

Merritt told KY3 traffic is usually backed up in Nixa, which he thinks is due to the increase in population over the last couple of years.

“The area has really grown the last few years that we’ve been here. The population is growing and the density of the subdivisions is also growing. For example, if we have to leave our house here and turn left on the CC, during rush right in the morning and there’s no stop sign we may have to wait as much as two to three minutes before we can make a left turn,” said Merritt.

Nixa City Council will be voting on the passing of the ordinance for the new roundabout Monday night. We will continue to provide you with updates.

