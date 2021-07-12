Parson won’t end emissions tests in St. Louis suburbs

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Gov. Mike Parson pumped the brakes Friday on legislation that would have ended a vehicle emissions testing program in counties surrounding St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Parson cited the potential loss of $52 million in federal funding when he vetoed the legislation.

It called for excluding Franklin, Jefferson and St. Charles counties from vehicle emissions inspections that are mandated by the federal Clean Air Act.

Supporters of the plan said the testing is unpopular in the suburban areas they represent and should be jettisoned.

