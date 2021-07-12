Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash in Springfield Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified the victim of a deadly motorcycle crash on Sunday in Springfield.

Officers responded to National and Kearney around 5 p.m. Thomas Witt, 36, of Springfield, died in the crash.

Investigators say Witt was traveling east on Kearney approaching National. At the intersection, his motorcycle struck the side of a southbound 2002 Pontiac Sunfire. Witt died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing as to the circumstances involved in the crash.

This is the ninth fatal crash in Springfield in 2021.

