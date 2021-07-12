Springfield DEA agents warn about counterfeit pills with Fentanyl

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Drug Enforcement Administration warns the public about pills looking identical to the pharmaceutical counterparts. Instead, these contain fake and often fentanyl, a synthetic drug that is 80-100 times stronger than morphine.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, drug overdoses nationwide have increased nearly 29 percent for the 12 months ending Nov. 30. The CDC reports overdose deaths involving synthetic opioids, which includes illicit fentanyl, have risen 55.2 percent. Additionally, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced recently more than 1,300 people died in Missouri in 2020 from opioid overdoses.

One method of combatting this crisis is prevention. DEA partnered with Addiction is Real to warn parents and young adults about the dangers of counterfeit pills.

