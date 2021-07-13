Advertisement

2 drown in farming accident near Berryville, Ark.

By Noah Tucker
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BERRYVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - The Carroll County, Ark. Sheriff’s Office is investigating the drowning of two men in a farming accident in Berryville.

The incident happened Saturday. The two victims were of a Mennonite community in Berryville working cattle at the time of the drowning. It is confirmed the victims were brothers. And at least one of them was a juvenile.

Investigators say the victims were on horseback working cattle when one attempted to cross a body of water. The water was deeper than expected, causing the first boy and his horse to disappear. The other brother then went into the water in an attempt to rescue the first and was also taken underwater. Another minor attempted to enter the water and was kicked in the head by one of the horses. Emergency crews airlifted her to a hospital in Springfield.

The sheriff says it is an ongoing investigation.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

