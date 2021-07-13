Advertisement

Appeals court: Dealers can sell handguns to 18-year-olds

A U.S. appeals court rules dealers can sell handguns to adults under 21.
A U.S. appeals court rules dealers can sell handguns to adults under 21.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — An appeals court has ruled that a federal law banning licensed firearms dealers from selling handguns to young adults between the ages of 18 and 21 is unconstitutional.

In a 2-1 opinion Tuesday, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond overturned a lower court ruling upholding the law, which has been in place since 1968.

Judge Julius Richardson, a Donald Trump appointee, wrote that the law relegates both the right to bear arms and young adults under age 21 to second-class status.

The Biden administration has the option to appeal the ruling.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle Crash generic
Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash in Springfield Sunday
CANCELED: Spike in COVID-19 leads to cancelation of Birthplace of Route 66 Festival in Springfield
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Mercy Springfield, CoxHealth both treating 100+ COVID-19 patients over weekend; Mercy adds another COVID unit
Valerie Williams
Greene County prosecutors intend to prove history of domestic violence in Springfield man’s double murder trial

Latest News

Enrollment event
On Your Side: Get one-on-one help with insurance enrollment
Here are the forecast high temperatures Wednesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Highs Pushing 90 Wednesday
Driver arrested for DWI after crashing through historic cemetery in Republic, Mo.
Driver arrested for DWI after crashing through historic cemetery in Republic, Mo.
2 brothers drown in farming accident in Berryville, Ark.