Despite high lumber prices, Branson, Mo. experiences a home building surge

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - High lumber prices and some pandemic challenges are not stopping Branson residents from building. The city is experiencing a residential construction spike.

Joel Hornickel the director of planning and development said usually 10% to 15% of their total construction value is residential.

”Where as this year we’re seeing like 30% to 35% of the total values,” Joel Hornickel said.

Hornickel said in 2021, there’s been $34 million in construction activity.

”That’s permitted activity, so those are projects that are just going to be starting under construction.”

There’s even more activity in their planned review process.

”So we should see that surge quite a bit more by the second half of the year,” Hornickel said.

A recent study by the Taney County Partnership shows there is a need for all levels of housing in Branson.

”From workforce and affordable housing all the way up to retirement housing and multi family housing it’s just across the spectrum,” Hornickel said.

He says the study allowed people to be more aware about this need.

”And build confidence that it is a good market to invest in or reinvest in,” said Hornickel.

Stillwater Construction owner Darren Cummings said the high price for lumber hasn’t stopped the demand to build either.

”Matter of fact our calls have actually probably doubled in the past few months,” Cummings said.

Cummings said they are in the process of building four homes right now.

”Two more that are in the drawing stage and one or two that are in discussion,” Cummings said.

He said despite the demand to build, the pandemic has presented some new challenges in the construction process.

”Certain contractors that aren’t vaccinated are getting sick and that’s causing a backlog on work,” said Cummings.

That makes it hard to get as many projects done on time.

”Or they are being delayed because people are getting sick again,” said Cummings.

Workers are riding with four or five in a truck to one construction site.

”And that’s an incubator for sure,” Cummings said.

