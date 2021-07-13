Governor Parson signs bill creating benefits for firefighters diagnosed with cancer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Governor Parson signed Senate Bill 45 which creates a fund to help provide benefits to firefighters who develop cancer from the job.

Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection District Chief Richard Stirts says cancer has been a growing issue among firefighters over the last ten years.

Chief Stirts says education is a first step in preventing cancer among firefighters. His department now has a procedure in place to try and protect firefighters after responding to a call.

”I got a scrub brush, soap, scrub each other down,” Chief Stirts says. “Put it in the trash bag, tie it, put it in the back of the truck away from where people ride. Bring it back and put it into a gear cleaner.”

Chief Stirts says the carbon from a fire gets absorbed into protective gear, which extends a firefighters exposure.

“The unseen injuries and causes of death in the fire service way outweigh the traumatic stuff you see on scene everyday,” Chief Stirts says.

That’s what Senate Bill 45 aims to fix. The bill was sponsored by Springfield state Senator Lincoln Hough. The bill creates a voluntary firefighter cancer benefits pool to provide payments to those who develop cancer as a result of being a firefighter.

Ozark Fire Protection District Chief Jarett Metheny says it feels like laws are catching up to the needs of firefighters.

“The level of protection that we provide our employees and the benefits we provide our employees is more aligned with the risk they’re exposed to day in and day out,” Chief Metheny says.

Chief Metheny saus it’s another step in the right direction.

“We recognize that our firefighters take on a lot of personal risk,” Chief Metheny says. “Cancer is obviously and scientifically proven to be one of those inherent risks.”

Chief Stirts says suicide and cancer are the two leading causes of death in the fire service. Chief Stirts says he’s lost some of his peers to cancer over the years. However, the lack of funding with the bill led him to reach out to Senator Hough with concerns.

“He has $5 million of seed money that’s been put in there,” Chief Stirts says. “Then fire districts would have to pay in a premium. It depends on how many people. He says the way to look at it is just like an Aflac policy. You got workman’s comp, Aflac and this is just another line of defense.”

Chief Stirts hopes the premium isn’t too expensive, knowing the challenges fire departments face when it comes to getting money. However, he says this is worth the investment.

“We have to look as an organization what is best for our members and what can we do as an added benefit to get more members to come,” Chief Stirts says.

Benefits may be reduced by 25% if the individual used a tobacco product within the five years immediately before the cancer diagnosis.

This goes into effect on August 28. More about the bill can be found here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.