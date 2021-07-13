Greene Co. prosecutors intend to prove history of domestic violence in Springfield man’s double murder trial

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The trial for a Springfield man, accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend, began Monday.

Derik Osborn faces two, second-degree murder charges for beating Valerie Williams to death more than four years ago.

The day started with prosecutors and defense attorneys gave their opening statements.

The state intends to prove that the injuries that killed Williams was not an accident.

The defense is working to refute this.

The first day of testimony drew gasps from the courtroom.

“He slammed her against the wall,” said Carl Forstner.

He and his wife shared an apartment wall with the Osborn and Williams.

In the early morning hours of March 1, 2017 Springfield police were called to the home shared by Osborn and Williams for a report of a domestic disturbance.

Officers found Osborn performing CPR.

According to first responders, Williams was not responsive and had significant injuries.

Fosnter continued to testify about what he heard the night Williams died.

“It was very loud. The table moved. The pictures on the wall moved, he said. “They literally hit it hard enough to move things around. I said no honey he slammed her against the wall.”

Prosecutors say this was not the first time Osborn has been accused of assaulting Williams.

According to police reports, the couple’s stay in Branson, a few weeks before Williams’ death, erupted into a violent argument

The state played Branson Police body camera video for the court, intending to prove there was a history of domestic violence in the couple’s relationship.

Officer Dana Bishop asked Williams, “Police department can I come in? What’s going on? How did you black out?”

Williams is heard sobbing, while sitting on the floor as the officer enters the hotel room.

Bishop asked, “What did he hit you with?

“I don’t know,” said Williams.

While on the stand, Bishop spoke about what Williams told her that night.

“She told me that he had to go to jail or he was going to kill her,” she said.

Prosecutors asked Bishop, “Where was she when she said this to you?

“She was inside the ambulance,” she said.

Medical experts, including the doctor who tended to Williams the night she died said her head injuries were not an accident but consistent with someone who was in a high speed car crash.

“There wasn’t any surgical procedure or anything that we could do to improve her brain injury at that point. There was no evidence of brain function,” said the doctor.

Doctors say the baby did survive for a few hours after Williams was pronounced brain dead but didn’t make it.

The trial will resume Tuesday morning.

Osborn is currently out on bond.

If convicted he faces life in prison.

