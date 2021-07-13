Law enforcement in Arkansas cracking down on speeding drivers

LITTLE ROCK. Ark. (KY3) -Additional patrols are on the roads in Arkansas this week to look for speeding drivers. The special enforcement is called “Obey the Sign or Pay the Fine.”

The intensified enforcement operation will involve law enforcement officers from state and local departments through Sunday.

“Speeding violations across Arkansas have been trending upward over the past 18 months, correlating with an increase we’ve witnessed in total fatalities from motor vehicle crashes,” said Colonel Bill Bryant, Director of the Arkansas State Police and the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative.

“When a driver increases the speed of a vehicle, it reduces the reaction time the driver has to safely react to unexpected hazards and too often the end result is serious injury or death to drivers and passengers,” said Bryant.

During calendar year 2019 the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) documented 26 percent of all traffic fatalities, or 132 lives lost, in speeding related crashes.

Nationally, about 15 percent of the speeding related fatalities occur on interstate highways annually.

Speed also affects safety even when a vehicle is being driven at the speed limit but too fast for road conditions, such as during bad weather, when a road is under repair or in an area at night that is not well lit.

NHTSA considers a crash to be speed related if a driver was charged with exceeding the posted speed limit or if the driver was driving too fast for conditions.

