Ozark Empire Fair announces cancelation of Loverboy concert

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Due to travel restrictions from Canada, the group Loverboy will not perform at the Ozark Empire Fair.

Three regional bands will replace the 80s rockers. Dr. Zhivegas, Sequel Dose and Members Only will take the KY3 Grandstand stage instead on July 29. General admission is free for the concert with a paid admission to the fair. Reserved seating is at $10. The price of the concert goes up to $15 for tickets on the day of the fair. Get your tickets at ozarkempirefair.com.

Loverboy Ticket Refund Policy: All ticket holders who purchased tickets online will be issued automatic refunds for the ticket value and credit card fees along with their fair admission if they purchased that in addition to their concert tickets. If tickets were purchased in person with cash or check please call 417-833-2660 or e-mail boxoffice@ozarkempirefair.com for information on how to get a refund.

The 85th Ozark Empire Fair runs from July 29 to August 7.

