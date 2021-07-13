Police investigate possible drive-by shooting, leading to crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating shots fired in a possible drive-by shooting leading to a crash involving another driver in south Springfield.

Officers responded to the rollover crash around 2 p.m. near Grant and Portland on Tuesday.

Investigators say the driver heard gunshots and sped away from the scene. Investigators say the driver thought the other driver was firing shots at them. Officers found shell casings up the road.

The driver said the car was a black sedan.

The crash led to power outages in the area.

