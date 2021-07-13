Advertisement

Police investigate possible drive-by shooting, leading to crash in Springfield

Officers responded to the rollover crash around 2 p.m. near Grant and Portland on Tuesday.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating shots fired in a possible drive-by shooting leading to a crash involving another driver in south Springfield.

Investigators say the driver heard gunshots and sped away from the scene. Investigators say the driver thought the other driver was firing shots at them. Officers found shell casings up the road.

The driver said the car was a black sedan.

The crash led to power outages in the area.

