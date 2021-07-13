State focuses on previous dispute in trial of Springfield man accused of murdering girlfriend, unborn child

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The state called new witnesses Tuesday in the trial for a Springfield man accused of killing his girlfriend and her unborn child.

Derik Osborn faces two second-degree murder charges in the death of Valerie Williams in 2017.

The prosecution played Derik Osborn’s recorded interview with Springfield Police after Williams was taken to the hospital in critical condition. In that interview, Osborn tells the detective he and Williams had recently broke up, following a fight in Branson. Police responded to the argument where Williams was treated in the emergency room for injuries. In the video, he indicated the fight in Branson three weeks before Williams’ death was because of her jealousy over him talking to a female coworker. He claimed she took a knife to his car and then came toward him with it and says when he took it away she fell and hit her head on a rail. An emergency room physician’s assistant testified Williams said Osborn pushed or tripped her.

The state also presented evidence about a domestic violence report Williams made against Osborn in October 2016 at Springfield Police Department.

A friend of Williams as well as the father of her son also took the stand, testifying about their interactions with her following the Branson fight. They both noted her “shaking and crying”. One noted Williams said she thought she was going to be killed.

In Osborn’s recorded interview with a Springfield detective, he talked about what happened the night of the incident at his apartment. In the video, he told the detective they were both going nuts, because she broke into his apartment, and he admittedly pushed her out of his car. He described grabbing pepper spray from her and says she fell on the floor and hit her head.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.