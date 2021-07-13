Advertisement

On Your Side: Get one-on-one help with insurance enrollment

Enrollment event
Enrollment event
By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -If you do not have health insurance, you can get one-on-one help with enrollment on Monday. That’s July 19.

Folks with Senior Age will be at the Library Center in south Springfield from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. They’ll have computers setup and can walk you through the process to signup for Marketplace insurance through the Affordable Care Act.

You’ll get that coverage in a few weeks. If you received unemployment income this year, you might qualify for some savings. Enrollment will take about an hour. Call ahead for an appointment. 417-840-2573 or 417-862-0762.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle Crash generic
Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash in Springfield Sunday
CANCELED: Spike in COVID-19 leads to cancelation of Birthplace of Route 66 Festival in Springfield
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Mercy Springfield, CoxHealth both treating 100+ COVID-19 patients over weekend; Mercy adds another COVID unit
Valerie Williams
Greene County prosecutors intend to prove history of domestic violence in Springfield man’s double murder trial

Latest News

Here are the forecast high temperatures Wednesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Highs Pushing 90 Wednesday
Driver arrested for DWI after crashing through historic cemetery in Republic, Mo.
Driver arrested for DWI after crashing through historic cemetery in Republic, Mo.
2 brothers drown in farming accident in Berryville, Ark.
COVID-19 spike impacts 2 upcoming events in the Ozarks