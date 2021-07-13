On Your Side: Get one-on-one help with insurance enrollment

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -If you do not have health insurance, you can get one-on-one help with enrollment on Monday. That’s July 19.

Folks with Senior Age will be at the Library Center in south Springfield from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. They’ll have computers setup and can walk you through the process to signup for Marketplace insurance through the Affordable Care Act.

You’ll get that coverage in a few weeks. If you received unemployment income this year, you might qualify for some savings. Enrollment will take about an hour. Call ahead for an appointment. 417-840-2573 or 417-862-0762.

