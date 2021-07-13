Advertisement

On Your Side: Text scam about your stimulus money

By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Perhaps you got the text saying there’s another stimulus check coming. It’s $1,400. Don’t get too excited. It’s a scam.

It reads: Government pandemic extra stimulus bonus. $1,400 a week.

Do not click on that link. The text goes on to say they want a photo of your driver’s license.

Scammers want to steal your private info and gain access to your phone. Delete the text.

Remember, that’s not how stimulus money works. Head to the IRS website to check the status of your money.

The IRS will not call you, text you, email you, or contact you on social media.

