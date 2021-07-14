Dent County deputies arrest man wanted for assaulting officer
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SALEM, Mo. (KY3) - The Dent County authorities arrested a man wanted for assaulting a deputy.
Shanon Bass, 36, was booked into the Dent County Jail. Charges have not been filed in the case.
Deputies responded to a home on Tenth Street. Investigators say Bass assaulted an officer, then took off on foot. A combined effort by the Dent County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri Highway Patrol and the Salem Police Department led to his arrest.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.