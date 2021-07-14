Advertisement

Dent County deputies arrest man wanted for assaulting officer

Shanon Bass, 36, was booked into the Dent County Jail.
Shanon Bass, 36, was booked into the Dent County Jail.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SALEM, Mo. (KY3) - The Dent County authorities arrested a man wanted for assaulting a deputy.

Shanon Bass, 36, was booked into the Dent County Jail. Charges have not been filed in the case.

Deputies responded to a home on Tenth Street. Investigators say Bass assaulted an officer, then took off on foot. A combined effort by the Dent County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri Highway Patrol and the Salem Police Department led to his arrest.

