Dent County deputies arrest man wanted for assaulting officer

SALEM, Mo. (KY3) - The Dent County authorities arrested a man wanted for assaulting a deputy.

Shanon Bass, 36, was booked into the Dent County Jail. Charges have not been filed in the case.

Deputies responded to a home on Tenth Street. Investigators say Bass assaulted an officer, then took off on foot. A combined effort by the Dent County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri Highway Patrol and the Salem Police Department led to his arrest.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.