Bear spotted throughout the city of Lebanon, Mo.

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Residents of Lebanon, Mo. received a surprise visitor this week.

Many have spotted a bear roaming the business district of the city. Shania McBride snapped the picture of the bear at the corner of Commercial and Madison. Others have snapped pictures of the bear on busy Elm Street.

Missouri Department of Conservation agents have reported an increase in bear sightings in southern Missouri in the last decade. Conservation agents have never received a report of a bear attack. They say if you do encounter one and it’s not running from you, make yourself look large and you can make loud noises to try and scare the bear away. Do not leave pet food sitting out, because that could attract a bear.

