County offices in Marion County, Ark. closed to the public

YELLVILLE, ARK. (KY3) -A rise in Covid-19 cases has prompted Marion County to close their offices to the public. The offices won’t reopen until August, 2.

Juvenile Court will be held Wednesday in the annex, but those who attend will have to wait in the parking lot until they are called.

Criminal court will also not be in session on Wednesday, that has been rescheduled for August 11.

A list of phone numbers for the various county offices will be posted in entry areas. People will need to call the office from which they need services and county personnel will assist them.

Marion county libraries will also be closed until August 2. The library will have curbside pickup available.

The Transfer Station will be open. Employees will unload the cars and trucks, while the drivers stay in their vehicles.

