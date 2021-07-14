CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this accused Greene County thief?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Angel S. Huddleston (Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police want your help finding a fugitive. Officers are looking for 19-year-old Angel S. Huddleston. Court records show she pleaded guilty to stealing cars and property in Greene County. Huddleston is 5′3″ tall. She has blue eyes and dyes her hair blonde.

Detectives say she also goes by the names “Madison Kimbers,” “Angel Liles,” and “Jasmine Nichole.” Police say Huddleston could be connected to burglaries and drug crimes. She’s known to visit Springfield, Bois D’Arc and Ozark.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). You could get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip leads to Huddleston’s arrest.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.