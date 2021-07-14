Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this accused Greene County thief?

Springfield police say Angel S. Huddleston goes by several aliases and could be connected to burglaries.
By Maria Neider
Published: Jul. 13, 2021
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Angel S. Huddleston
Angel S. Huddleston(Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police want your help finding a fugitive. Officers are looking for 19-year-old Angel S. Huddleston. Court records show she pleaded guilty to stealing cars and property in Greene County. Huddleston is 5′3″ tall. She has blue eyes and dyes her hair blonde.

Detectives say she also goes by the names “Madison Kimbers,” “Angel Liles,” and “Jasmine Nichole.” Police say Huddleston could be connected to burglaries and drug crimes. She’s known to visit Springfield, Bois D’Arc and Ozark.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). You could get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip leads to Huddleston’s arrest.

Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers
Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers
