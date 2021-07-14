Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Two days of heat, then storms

Storms and cooler weather on the horizon
By Leah Hill
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Dry air is in place today, so we’ll have little humidity as you step out. Expect some passing high clouds this afternoon. Temperatures are in the low 90s today and the heat index will be very close to that.

Hot today and tomorrow
Hot today and tomorrow(KYTV)

We’ll stay mainly clear tonight with temperatures in the 70s. Tomorrow we are back in the 90s again. Watching for an upper-level trough with a surface cold front to move in Thursday. Most of the rain Thursday will stay north.

As the front moves south, we’ll eventually have showers developing Thursday night into Friday.

Showers possible Thursday night and Friday
Showers possible Thursday night and Friday(KYTV)

Expect increasing cloud cover tomorrow because of the front moving closer. A few stronger storms are possible as well as we’ll have some instability available for the storms. High rainfall accumulations also possible with the storms due to the increase in moisture.More showers are possible this weekend as another weak front moves through.

Rain chances heading into the weekend
Rain chances heading into the weekend(KYTV)

The rain this weekend looks scattered in nature at this point and will mainly pop up in the afternoon.

Below-average temperatures look possible starting Friday and continuing through most of next week.

Turning slightly cooler next week
Turning slightly cooler next week(KYTV)

