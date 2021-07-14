Judge orders special election for failed tax vote for Texas County fire department

HOUSTON, Mo. (KY3) - A Texas County judge ordered a special election for another voter on a tax levy creation for a rural fire department.

Voters in April failed a tax hike for the Houston Rural Fire Protection District. The initiative failed by five votes.

A group in favor of the tax filed a lawsuit against the results. The judge ruled in its favor.

Texas County Clerk Laura Crowley says she will conduct a recount for the election on Thursday. If result remains the same, a special election will happen in November.

