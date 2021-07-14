Advertisement

Missouri conservation agents reward girls for helping

Courtesy: Missouri Dept. of Conservation
Courtesy: Missouri Dept. of Conservation(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Jul. 14, 2021
REEDS SPRING, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Department of Conservation agents say quick thinking helped save a trapped raccoon.

Agent Kearby Bridges responded to a call from students Louisa and Elena about something growling in a trash can at the Reeds Spring Elementary School. She found a raccoon trapped inside it. She released the raccoon. The girls then cleaned up the mess.

Agent Bridges gave the girls Sonic Drive-In “citations” for free ice cream, rewarding their efforts.

