Missouri conservation agents reward girls for helping

REEDS SPRING, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Department of Conservation agents say quick thinking helped save a trapped raccoon.

Agent Kearby Bridges responded to a call from students Louisa and Elena about something growling in a trash can at the Reeds Spring Elementary School. She found a raccoon trapped inside it. She released the raccoon. The girls then cleaned up the mess.

Agent Bridges gave the girls Sonic Drive-In “citations” for free ice cream, rewarding their efforts.

