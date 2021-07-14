Advertisement

Missouri man accused of participating in Capitol riot

FILE - In this file photo from Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, Trump supporters beset a police barrier...
FILE - In this file photo from Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, Trump supporters beset a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man from the St. Louis area has been charged with participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Wednesday that 31-year-old Joshua David Dressel of Festus is the fifth person from the St. Louis region charged in connection with the riot. Dressel appeared in federal court in St. Louis via videoconference Tuesday to hear four misdemeanor charges, including violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Dressel did not enter a plea to any of the charges. More than 500 people, including 11 from Missouri, have been charged in connection to the riot.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two brothers of the Mennonite community near Berryville drowned following a farming accident...
2 brothers drown in farming accident near Berryville, Ark.
It’s a moment a group of teens and their little brother will never forget, and it was all...
WATCH: Lightning strikes teen’s golf ball
Ozark Empire Fair announces cancelation of Loverboy concert
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Valerie Williams
Greene County prosecutors intend to prove history of domestic violence in Springfield man’s double murder trial

Latest News

Shania McBride snapped the picture of the bear at the corner of Commercial and Madison.
Bear spotted throughout the city of Lebanon, Mo.
Lucas Filson, 27, of Waynesville, faces a felony stealing charge. Officers arrested James...
Police arrest 2 in catalytic converter thefts investigation in the Lebanon, Mo. area
Courtesy: Missouri Dept. of Conservation
Missouri conservation agents reward girls for helping
Hundreds of kids will attend Vacation Bible School over the next few weeks.
Springfield churches implement COVID-19 protocols for Vacation Bible School