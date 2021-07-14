Moms and Money: Teddy Bears Picnic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - “If you go down in the woods today, you’re sure of a big surprise.” The famous pages of a children’s book come to life at Nathanael Greene Park.

“Today is National Teddy Bear Picnic Day and we are celebrating by having a Teddy Bear Picnic at the (Springfield) Botanical Gardens” said Stefani McCall, Community Recreations Supervisor for the Springfield-Greene County Park Board.

It’s a stormy Saturday in Springfield but the kids aren’t letting it rain on their parade.

“The kiddos are having all kinds of fun. We read a story, we’re having a parade, doing crafts and games and there’s a scavenger hunt and we’re ending the day with Popsicles” said McCall.

A chance for busy families to hit the pause button and enjoy some quality time together.

“I think it’s tremendously important for families to have a place to come and bring their kids, have that time to get together with other community members to be together with their families, to enjoy our parks, the outdoors or just to do something fun they might not do at home” said McCall.

According to McCall, it’s a great way to make reading fun for kids of all ages.

“Reading is always important. I love being able to incorporate the element of storytelling into this program to help spark their imagination and of course ,during school, kids always read but it’s important to read to your kiddos every night” said McCall.

The annual event was free to the public. Click here to learn about more free events for families through the Springfield-Greene County Park Board.

