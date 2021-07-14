State wraps up testimony in trial for Springfield man accused of killing girlfriend, unborn child

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The state’s testimony in the trial for a Springfield man accused of killing his girlfriend and unborn child focused on an autopsy report. The state then rested.

Derik Osborn faces two second-degree counts of murder in the death of Valerie Williams in 2017.

The state called its final witness Wednesday morning, a neuropathologist who examined Williams’ brain as part of her autopsy. The neuropathologist testified he found bleeding on the brain, much more consistent with trauma than any other cause. He said her brain was severely swollen, which would have quickly impacted her heart and breathing. He said the injuries could not have been caused by a fall from standing height, unless there was some force behind that fall.

The defense’s first witness was a Springfield detective, who interviewed Osborn’s neighbors. The detective testified Carl Forstner, Osborn’s neighbor, never told him he had heard arguing and screaming or his table and pictures on the wall moved when he heard a crash on the wall, as Forstner earlier testified. He testified Forstner also did not mention he and his wife had interacted with Williams earlier in the day or said that she appeared afraid, as Forstner also testified. The defense’s second witness is also a neuropathologist who is currently beginning to share his opinions on Williams’ death.

“Principally, even if we ignore the liver, which might or might not be due to CPR, this patient, or this deceased person, also had a spine fracture in the lumbar spine,” said Dr. Douglas Miller, University of Missouri Neuropathologist. “And there’s no way if somebody falls and just hits their head, by themselves, no one else doing anything, that you can get that fracture of the spine. So it has to have been another impact to the spine region.”

Testimony is expected to wrap up on Wednesday. Judge Calvin Holden will decide Osborn’s fate in the bench trial. He could face a life sentence if convicted.

