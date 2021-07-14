Pest control experts in the Ozarks say the pandemic could have led to an increase in flies

Advertisement

The pandemic may have boosted the fly population(KY3)
By Liam Garrity
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Flies are usually an afterthought, until they get to your doorstep.

Todd Reed has one word to describe flies.

“Dirt. The first thing I think of a fly is certainty is something dirty, something I don’t want landing on my food or my table,” said Reed.

Reed is the president of a local pest control company, Fight The Bite, in Springfield.

He says the pandemic may have added to flies swarming around more.

“A lot of people are at home lately and were cooking at home more and so you see more trash and people outside with their families more and so we’ll see a little but more calls on flies and things like that,” said Reed.

Experts also say with more people staying at home and getting into things that could attract flies like composting or gardening. Reed also says general cleanliness and care could solve this problem.

“Keeping the countertops wiped down, keeping the house more clean will certainly deter your fly problem more than anything,” said Reed.

Flies are also very attracted to moist and damp areas, Reed says to get rid of those spaces, to make the problem go away.

