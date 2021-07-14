Advertisement

Police investigate shooting outside Walmart Neighborhood Market in Springfield

Officers responded around the noon hour at the Neighborhood Walmart located at 1320 South...
Officers responded around the noon hour at the Neighborhood Walmart located at 1320 South Glenstone Avenue.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a shooting outside a Springfield Walmart Neighborhood Market.

Officers responded around the noon hour at the store located at 1320 South Glenstone Avenue.

We are waiting to talk to officers. Stay tuned for more information.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two brothers of the Mennonite community near Berryville drowned following a farming accident...
2 brothers drown in farming accident near Berryville, Ark.
It’s a moment a group of teens and their little brother will never forget, and it was all...
WATCH: Lightning strikes teen’s golf ball
Ozark Empire Fair announces cancelation of Loverboy concert
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Valerie Williams
Greene County prosecutors intend to prove history of domestic violence in Springfield man’s double murder trial

Latest News

Missouri governor signs school voucher bill into law
Hot today and tomorrow
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Two days of heat, then storms
Derik Osborn
State wraps up testimony in trial for Springfield man accused of killing girlfriend, unborn child
State wraps up testimony in trial for Springfield man accused of killing girlfriend, unborn child