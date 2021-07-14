Police investigate shooting outside Walmart Neighborhood Market in Springfield
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a shooting outside a Springfield Walmart Neighborhood Market.
Officers responded around the noon hour at the store located at 1320 South Glenstone Avenue.
We are waiting to talk to officers. Stay tuned for more information.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.