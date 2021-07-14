Advertisement

Police arrest 2 in catalytic converter thefts investigation in the Lebanon, Mo. area

Lucas Filson, 27, of Waynesville, faces a felony stealing charge. Officers arrested James Shaffner, 40, of Richland, Mo. on various warrants out of four counties.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man wanted for stealing catalytic converters in the Lebanon, Mo. area. and a passenger with him on multiple warrants.

Lucas Filson, 27, of Waynesville, faces a felony stealing charge. A judge set bond for Filson for $5,000. Officers arrested James Shaffner, 40, of Richland, Mo. on various warrants out of four counties. Shaffner was a passenger in Filson’s car.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of W. Elm Street on Saturday for a report of suspicious activity after a Laclede County Deputy observed suspicious activity at another Elm Street business. Upon arrival, it was observed the suspicious vehicle matched the description of a vehicle used in several catalytic converter thefts around the city of Lebanon.

Investigators say they found tools and evidence of catalytic converter thefts in Filson’s car.

