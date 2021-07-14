Restaurants and bars may permanently sell alcohol to-go, Gov. Parson signs into law

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri restaurants will be able to sell to-go cocktails permanently under a bill signed into law by Governor Mike Parson.

Many restaurants and customers took advantage of this throughout the pandemic, after the Missouri Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control temporarily relaxed rules so they could sell mixed drinks to go.

Sean Matar owns Riad in downtown Springfield and says he’s thankful this policy will be permanent.

“Hearing that we’re going to be able to sell alcohol to-go is actually helping me sleep a little bit at night,” Matar says.

When the pandemic limited indoor capacities last year, alcohol sales were relaxed so restaurants could sell mixed drinks to go. Even during the pandemic, it provided the extra funding some restaurants needed to stay open.

“The liquor licensing is actually one of the most expensive licensing when it comes to businesses,” Matar says.

Matar says about 70% of his sales are to-go orders. Matar says adding alcohol sales to that in the future will help keep his business afloat.

“If we don’t make money during the summer, we just literally cannot afford to pay rent in the winter,” Matar says.

Alcoholic drinks must be sold along with food and in sealed containers to discourage drinking and driving.

Rusty Worley, executive director of the Downtown Springfield Association, says restaurants and bars took advantage of this to increase their revenue over the last year.

“It’s good to see that by government loosening some things up, they’ve responded to what customer demands are,” Worley says. “They’re more reflective of modern economy and more flexibility for the business owners.”

Worley expects more restaurants and bars to take advantage of the new law. Worley says he hopes government officials will keep listening to the needs of small business owners in the future.

“Changes like this would’ve taken years to go through the legislative and other channels but they’ve been much more responsive to meet the needs of businesses,” Worley says.

Although his business is mostly a restaurant, Matar says this will be a game changer moving forward. Especially as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Springfield and more people are ordering food to-go.

“Allowing people to buy alcohol to-go increases the amount that each ticket would cost and help the restaurant to get through that whole year,” Matar says.

It goes into effect on August 28.

The bill also extends the hours alcohol can be sold on Sunday. More on the bill can be found here.

