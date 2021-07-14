Springfield churches implement COVID-19 protocols for Vacation Bible School

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Hundreds of kids will attend Vacation Bible School over the next few weeks. With COVID-19 cases on the rise, churches are having to take safety precautions to protect the kids.

Macedonia Baptist Church said VBS is a fun time for kids so they will take extra safety measures to try and have a Covid free week. Trevor Bellmyer is the youth and children’s director. He said the church will require frequent sanitizing and social distancing.

Bellmyer said when children are inside they will close off every other pew. Games will be played outside with little interaction. Last year, temperature checks and masks were required. Bellmyer said children or volunteers can wear a mask if they want to wear one.

Bellmyer said last year the church was able to learn a lot. He said VBS might not look like years past, but he’s thankful they’re able to have it.

“Opening up something like Vacation Bible School to these kids that they’ve probably been looking forward to for a couple years now. It’s huge,” said Bellmyer. “Our prayers that these kids come and they find life change and because they’ve had a rough couple years and a difficult stretch here. The hope is these kids will find hope again.”

VBS for Macedonia Baptist Church kicks off next week.

Several other churches across Springfield will hold Vacation Bible School during the next few weeks. One church had to cancel VBS because of a volunteer contracting COVID-19.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.