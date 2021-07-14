Advertisement

Springfield, Republic School Districts ask for community feedback on COVID-19 relief funds

(KY3)
By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools along with the Republic School District is asking for community input on ways to allocate American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding.

During the next two years, both districts will receive funds to be used in specific categories to help assists the districts within certain frameworks impacted by the pandemic.

“We look at it in our district as falling into three buckets, helping students, helping improve teacher professional learning, and then helping the physical buildings so that we can improve air circulation air quality HVAC systems, things like that,” Matt Pearce, the Superintendent for Republic Schools says.

Pearce says Republic sent out the surveys on Monday. Counseling seems to be a top priority for the money, something he’s not surprised about.

Stephen Hall with Springfield Public Schools says this is exactly why they are hoping for community feedback. It’s a way to make sure the funds are being used where they are the best fit.

“The pandemic has impacted all of us, on a personal level and impacted us in different ways. And because it’s impacted us differently it’s important that we hear from individuals about what supports are needed for their students and their families,” Hall says.

Republic School leaders ask surveys be returned by the end of the week. Springfield Public Schools is putting a cap on them on June 20.

