Teen killed, police officer and a counselor seriously hurt in a crash near Rolla, Mo.

NEAR ROLLA, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 16-year-old from Rolla was killed in a head-on crash Tuesday afternoon.

Troopers say the teenager crossed the centerline of highway 63 and sideswiped a car. Her SUV then hit a jeep head-on.

The driver and a passenger in the jeep, Abigail Bowen and Leann Robertson are both in serious condition.

According to the Maries County Sheriff’s Office, Bowen is a Compass Health counselor and works directly with the deputies at the sheriff’s office.

Robertson is a Rolla Police Officer and is known for her work with the Crisis Intervention Team in the Rolla area.

The highway patrol doesn’t release the names of juveniles involved in a crash.

